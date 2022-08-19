Rockies RHP Senzatela has torn left ACL, out for season

DENVER — Colorado Rockies right-hander Antonio Senzatela will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL in his left knee, manager Bud Black said Friday.
“It’s a tough one for Antonio,” Black said before the Rockies hosted San Francisco on Friday night. “I feel bad for him. The season comes to an end due to injury, and a lengthy one. But he’ll get the repair and he’ll be back, hopefully in six to eight months.”
Senzatela, who’s in the first season of a five-year, $50 million contract, went 3-7 with a 5.07 ERA in 19 starts this season. He is 39-42 with a 4.88 ERA in six seasons, all with Colorado.
He’s expected to have surgery sometime in the next two weeks.
The Rockies placed Senzatela on the 15-day injured list and reinstated pitcher Jhoulys Chacin.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports