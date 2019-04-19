Philadelphia Phillies (11-7, first in the NL East) vs. Colorado Rockies (7-12, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Vince Velasquez (0-0, 2.25 ERA, 0.75 WHIP, 8 strikeouts) Rockies: German Marquez (0-1, 2.00 ERA, 0.70 WHIP, 25 strikeouts)

LINE: Rockies favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado enters the matchup as winners of their last four games.

The Rockies are 1-5 in home games. Colorado has a team on-base percentage of .274, led by Trevor Story with a mark of .321.

The Phillies are 3-3 in road games. Philadelphia has hit 27 home runs this season, ninth in the National League. Maikel Franco leads the club with six, averaging one every 10 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Arenado leads the Rockies with 12 RBIs and is batting .263. Ian Desmond is 7-for-36 with three doubles, a home run and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Franco leads the Phillies with 18 RBIs and is batting .233. Rhys Hoskins is 8-for-40 with three doubles, three home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 4-6, .225 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored by two runs

Phillies: 5-5, .240 batting average, 4.97 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Rockies Injuries: Chris Rusin: 10-day IL (back), Jake McGee: 10-day IL (knee), Tyler Anderson: 10-day IL (knee), Noel Cuevas: 10-day IL (quad), Daniel Murphy: 10-day IL (finger), Chris Iannetta: 10-day IL (lat).

Phillies Injuries: David Robertson: 10-day IL (elbow), Tommy Hunter: 60-day IL (arm), Odubel Herrera: 10-day IL (hamstring), Jean Segura: day-to-day (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.