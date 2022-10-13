Rockies shake up staff, part ways with hitting coach Magadan

The Rockies also reassigned third base/infield coach Stu Cole to a minor league position, the team announced Thursday. Colorado finished 68-94 and missed the playoffs for a fourth straight season.

DENVER — The Colorado Rockies parted ways with hitting coach Dave Magadan after a season in which the team averaged a franchise-low 4.31 runs per game.

Colorado’s offense struggled with slugger Kris Bryant limited to 42 games due to back soreness and plantar fasciitis. The team had a .254 average, which was the second-lowest in team history behind last season’s .249 mark. Their 149 homers also were the second-fewest over a full season in franchise history.