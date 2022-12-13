Rockies sign reliever Pierce Johnson to 1-year deal

DENVER — The Colorado Rockies added right-hander Pierce Johnson to their bullpen as they signed the Denver native to a one-year major league contract.
The 31-year-old Johnson went to high school in a Denver neighborhood before attending Missouri State. He was a first-round pick by the Chicago Cubs in the 2012 draft.
Johnson has a 10-9 record with a 4.05 ERA spanning parts of five seasons with the Cubs, San Francisco Giants and Padres.
