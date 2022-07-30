Rockies sign right-handed reliever Bard to 2-year extension

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

DENVER — Colorado Rockies closer Daniel Bard has signed a two-year contract extension, the team announced Saturday. Bard, 37, was the subject of trade rumors ahead of Tuesday’s deadline but his deal keeps him with Colorado through 2024. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The hard-throwing righty is 3-3 with 21 saves and a 1.91 ERA in 37 games this season. His 21 saves were fifth in the National League and tied for seventh in the majors entering Saturday.

Bard broke into the majors with Boston in 2009 and spent five seasons with the Red Sox. His team in Boston ended with control issues after just two games in 2013.

He briefly retired from baseball and served as a player mentor for the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2018-19, then signed with the Rockies in 2020.

He earned NL Comeback Player of the Year honors in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, going 4-2 with six saves and a 3.65 ERA in 23 games. He regressed in 2021 with a 7-8 record, 20 saves and a 5.21 ERA but has bounced back this season.

In three seasons with the Rockies, Bard is 14-13 with a 3.94 ERA and 47 saves, which rank seventh all-time in franchise history.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

GiftOutline Gift Article