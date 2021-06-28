The competition will be held on July 12, the night before the All-Star Game.
Story was batting .254 with nine homers and 34 RBIs heading into Monday’s game against Pittsburgh. He will be the 14th Rockies player to compete in the derby and the first since Charlie Blackmon in 2017.
“I like Trevor’s chances as much as anybody,” Rockies manager Bud Black said. “He’s got power and I think this ballpark will help him. This is his home park. So the sight lines and the background are something that he’s used to. But there’s no doubt there’s a little bit of pressure. Every guy has told me that. ... But Trevor, he can match anybody and he can win this thing for sure.”
