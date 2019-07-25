Colorado Rockies (47-55, fifth in the NL West) vs. Washington Nationals (55-46, second in the NL East)

Washington; Thursday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Jeff Hoffman (1-3, 6.75 ERA) Nationals: Max Scherzer (9-5, 2.30 ERA)

LINE: Nationals favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado enters the matchup as losers of their last three games.

The Nationals are 29-20 on their home turf. Washington’s team on-base percentage of .327 is fourth in the National League. Juan Soto leads the club with an OBP of .390.

The Rockies are 21-31 on the road. The Colorado offense has compiled a .264 batting average as a team this season, good for sixth in the MLB. Charlie Blackmon leads the team with a mark of .319. The Nationals won the last meeting 2-0. Patrick Corbin earned his eighth victory and Yan Gomes went 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for Washington. Kyle Freeland took his eighth loss for Colorado.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Rendon leads the Nationals with 21 home runs and has 70 RBIs. Victor Robles is 8-for-38 with three doubles, a home run and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Washington.

Trevor Story leads the Rockies with 22 home runs home runs and is slugging .560. Ryan McMahon is 7-for-30 with a double, three home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 6-4, .276 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Rockies: 1-9, .221 batting average, 7.74 ERA, outscored by 46 runs

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: 10-day IL (shoulder), Austin Voth: 10-day IL (bicep), Jonny Venters: 10-day IL (shoulder), Max Scherzer: 10-day IL (back), Justin Miller: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jeremy Hellickson: 60-day IL (shoulder), Koda Glover: 60-day IL (forearm), Ryan Zimmerman: 10-day IL (foot).

Rockies Injuries: Jon Gray: day-to-day (calf), Tyler Anderson: 60-day IL (knee), Brendan Rodgers: 60-day IL (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.