The Diamondbacks are 13-26 against NL West opponents. Arizona is slugging .386 as a unit. Kole Calhoun leads the team with a .514 slugging percentage, including 24 extra-base hits and 15 home runs.
The Rockies are 17-22 against the rest of their division. Colorado ranks eighth in the league in hitting with a .258 batting average, Raimel Tapia leads the team with an average of .317.
TOP PERFORMERS: David Peralta leads the Diamondbacks with 61 hits and has 34 RBIs.
Trevor Story leads the Rockies with 11 home runs and has 28 RBIs.
INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Corbin Martin: (elbow), Merrill Kelly: (right shoulder), Silvino Bracho: (elbow), Jeremy Beasley: (right shoulder), Josh Rojas: (back).
Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Joe Harvey: (elbow), Jon Gray: (shoulder), David Dahl: (shoulder), Brendan Rodgers: (shoulder), Chris Owings: (hamstring), Nolan Arenado: (left shoulder).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.