Colorado Rockies (32-29, second in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (30-32, third in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (4-4, 5.33 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 33 strikeouts) Mets: Jacob deGrom (3-5, 3.49 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 84 strikeouts)

LINE: Mets favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Peter Lambert. Lambert went seven innings, surrendering one run on four hits with nine strikeouts against Chicago.

The Mets are 17-10 in home games. New York is averaging 4.5 RBIs per game this season. Pete Alonso leads the team with 45 total runs batted in.

The Rockies are 14-17 on the road. Colorado ranks fourth in the league in hitting with a .262 batting average, David Dahl leads the team with an average of .335. This is the first meeting of the season for these two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alonso leads the Mets with 20 home runs and is batting .265. Dom Smith is 9-for-20 with three home runs and three RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

Nolan Arenado leads the Rockies with 34 extra base hits and is slugging .613. Daniel Murphy is 13-for-34 with three doubles, a home run and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 4-6, .285 batting average, 5.28 ERA, outscored by four runs

Rockies: 8-2, .292 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Mets Injuries: Justin Wilson: 10-day IL (elbow), Drew Smith: 60-day IL (elbow), Jacob deGrom: day-to-day (hip), Luis Avilan: 10-day IL (elbow), Brandon Nimmo: 10-day IL (neck), Yoenis Cespedes: 60-day IL (heels), Jed Lowrie: 60-day IL (knee), Robinson Cano: day-to-day (quad).

Rockies Injuries: Harrison Musgrave: 60-day IL (elbow), Jon Gray: day-to-day (finger), Mike Dunn: 10-day IL (shoulder), Wade Davis: 10-day IL (oblique), Tyler Anderson: 60-day IL (knee), Charlie Blackmon: 10-day IL (calf).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

