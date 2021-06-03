The Rangers are 13-13 at home but 9-23 on the road, on their longest overall losing streak since May 30-June 8, 2003.
Colorado has an even bigger imbalance, improving to 19-12 at hitter-friendly Coors Field but a major league-worst 4-22 away from home.
Gomber (4-5) allowed just three hits, struck out six and walked none, throwing 78 pitches.
Mike Foltynewicz (1-6) gave up five runs and eight hits in 3 2/3 innings, dropping to 0-3 in six starts since beating the Los Angeles Angels on April 27.
Blackmon had three RBIs and finished a triple shy of hitting for the cycle. Garrett Hampson tied a career high with four of Colorado’s 16 hits and Raimel Tapia had three for the Rockies, who have won three straight.
Texas got just six hits and headed home without a road win since beating Minnesota 4-3 on May 6.
Rangers manager Chris Woodward said before the game that his team has kept playing hard.
“I’ve been around this game for a long time and I’ve seen the opposite,” he said. “I’ve seen guys run for the hills, not really care.”
Brendan Rodgers hit a go-ahead RBI groundout in the second, Blackmon homered to double the lead in the third and Elías Díaz and Yonathan Daza hit run-scoring singles around Tapia’s RBI double for a 5-0 lead in the fourth.
Rodgers had a two-run double in the fifth.
Khris Davis hit a two-run homer off Jordan Sheffield in the seventh and Jose Trevino went deep in a four-run ninth.
TRAINER’S ROOM
Rockies: INF Ryan McMahon was out of the lineup with a left groin strain, not considered serious.
UP NEXT
Rangers: RHP Kyle Gibson (3-0, 2.24 ERA) is expected to be activated from the 10-day injured list to open a weekend home series against Tampa Bay on Friday night.
Rockies: RHP Jon Gray (4-5, 3.71) will make his first career start against Oakland when Colorado opens a three-game home series against the Athletics on Friday night.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports