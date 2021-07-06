White Sox: Grandal is expected to miss approximately four to six weeks. … OF Adam Engel is expected to be activated from the injured list and play in Wednesday afternoon’s game in Minnesota. Engel has been out since June 19 with a hamstring injury. … LHP Aaron Bummer (strained right hamstring) could possibly be activated for the weekend series at Baltimore. Manager Tony La Russa said “fingers crossed” that Bummer would return, but only if he’s “really ready.”