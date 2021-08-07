White Sox: CF Luis Robert (right hip flexor tear) was scheduled to play a full nine innings on Saturday for Triple-A Charlotte and could be activated sometime during the next series at Minnesota. “I hear he hit a bomb a thousand feet the other day,” La Russa said. “So all indications are that he’ll be with us soon.” ... C Yasmani Grandal (torn left knee tendon) did some baserunning before the game. The team is discussing when the veteran will be ready to go on a rehab assignment.