The Mariners finished 14-10 in home games in 2020. Seattle hit .226 as a team last season and averaged 2.6 extra base hits per game.
The White Sox finished 17-13 in road games in 2020. Chicago pitchers struck out 8.7 hitters a game last year with a staff WHIP of 1.26.
INJURIES: Mariners: Andres Munoz: (elbow), Ken Giles: (elbow), Kyle Lewis: (knee), Shed Long Jr.: (shin).
White Sox: Jace Fry: (microdiscectomy), Jimmy Cordero: (tommy john surgery), Eloy Jimenez: (left pectoral), Adam Engel: (right hamstring).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
© 2021 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.