New York Yankees (53-28, first in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (44-39, third in the AL East)

London; Sunday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Stephen Tarpley (0-0, 6.48 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 12 strikeouts) Red Sox: Eduardo Rodriguez (8-4, 4.87 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 97 strikeouts)

LINE: Yankees favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 16 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE:

The Red Sox are 17-17 against the rest of their division. Boston’s team on-base percentage of .340 is second in the American League. Xander Bogaerts leads the club with an OBP of .389.

The Yankees are 26-7 in division play. New York has hit 137 home runs this season, fifth in the American League. Edwin Encarnacion leads them with 24, averaging one every 11.7 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bogaerts leads the Red Sox with 42 extra base hits and is batting .299. Jackie Bradley Jr. is 13-for-37 with a double, a triple, two home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Boston.

LeMahieu leads the Yankees with 105 hits and is batting .342. Luke Voit is 14-for-36 with six doubles and five RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 5-5, .306 batting average, 5.22 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Yankees: 9-1, .319 batting average, 5.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

Red Sox Injuries: Tyler Thornburg: 10-day IL (hip), Brian Johnson: 10-day IL (undisclosed), Heath Hembree: 10-day IL (elbow), Nathan Eovaldi: 60-day IL (elbow), Dustin Pedroia: 60-day IL (knee), Steve Pearce: 10-day IL (back), Mitch Moreland: 10-day IL (quad), Tzu-Wei Lin: 10-day IL (knee), Brock Holt: day-to-day (hamstring), Xander Bogaerts: day-to-day (calf).

Yankees Injuries: Luis Severino: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jordan Montgomery: 60-day IL (elbow), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-day IL (shoulder), Ben Heller: 60-day IL (elbow), Domingo German: 10-day IL (hip), Dellin Betances: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jake Barrett: 60-day IL (elbow), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-day IL (knee), Cameron Maybin: 10-day IL (calf), Jacoby Ellsbury: 60-day IL (hip), Luke Voit: day-to-day (leg), Troy Tulowitzki: 60-day IL (calf), Greg Bird: 60-day IL (foot), Miguel Andujar: 60-day IL (labrum).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.