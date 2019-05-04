San Francisco Giants (14-18, fifth in the NL West) vs. Cincinnati Reds (13-19, fifth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Dereck Rodriguez (3-3, 4.36 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 25 strikeouts) Reds: Tanner Roark (3-1, 4.08 ERA, 1.64 WHIP, 27 strikeouts)

LINE: Reds favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants visit Great American Ball Park to play the Cincinnati Reds.

The Reds are 7-7 on their home turf. The Cincinnati offense has compiled a .210 batting average as a team this season, last in the MLB. Jose Iglesias leads the team with an average of .307.

The Giants are 7-9 in road games. San Francisco is hitting a collective .221 this season, led by Steven Duggar with an average of .256. The Giants won the last meeting 12-11. Reyes Moronta earned his first victory and Stephen Vogt went 3-for-3 with a double, a home run and two RBIs for San Francisco. Jared Hughes registered his first loss for Cincinnati.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesse Winker leads the Reds with eight home runs and has 14 RBIs. Derek Dietrich is 7-for-21 with two home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

Kevin Pillar leads the Giants with 18 RBIs and is batting .229. Buster Posey is 11-for-35 with five doubles, a home run and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 4-6, .235 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Giants: 6-4, .250 batting average, 5.19 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Reds Injuries: Alex Wood: 10-day IL (back), Matt Kemp: 10-day IL (rib), Scooter Gennett: 60-day IL (groin), Alex Blandino: 10-day IL (knee).

Giants Injuries: Derek Holland: 10-day IL (finger), Johnny Cueto: 60-day IL (elbow), Erik Kratz: 10-day IL (hamstring).

