Boston Red Sox (77-70, third in the AL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (76-70, third in the AL East)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Eduardo Rodriguez (17-6, 3.73 ERA) Phillies: Aaron Nola (12-5, 3.70 ERA)

LINE: Phillies -120; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia and Boston will face off on Saturday.

The Phillies are 43-33 in home games. Philadelphia is slugging .430 as a unit. J.T. Realmuto leads the team with a .504 slugging percentage, including 62 extra-base hits and 25 home runs.

The Red Sox are 41-31 on the road. Boston has slugged .473, good for fourth in in the MLB. J.D. Martinez leads the team with a .569 slugging percentage, including 70 extra-base hits and 35 home runs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Harper leads the Phillies with 31 home runs and has 102 RBIs. Realmuto is 13-for-37 with two doubles, a triple, five home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 183 hits and is batting .314. Mookie Betts is 15-for-36 with a double, five home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 5-5, .249 batting average, 4.02 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Red Sox: 3-7, .215 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Phillies Injuries: David Robertson: (elbow), Edubray Ramos: (shoulder), Juan Nicasio: (shoulder), Pat Neshek: (hamstring), Adam Morgan: (hip), Tommy Hunter: (forearm), Jerad Eickhoff: (finger), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Jake Arrieta: (elbow), Victor Arano: (elbow), Roman Quinn: (groin), Andrew McCutchen: (knee), Corey Dickerson: (foot).

Red Sox Injuries: Steven Wright: (toe), Chris Sale: (elbow), David Price: (wrist), Heath Hembree: (elbow), Dustin Pedroia: (knee), Steve Pearce: (back), Michael Chavis: (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.