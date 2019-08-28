Boston Red Sox (71-62, third in the AL East) vs. Colorado Rockies (59-74, fifth in the AL West)

Denver; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Eduardo Rodriguez (15-5, 3.92 ERA) Rockies: Peter Lambert (2-4, 6.40 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado and Boston will square off on Wednesday.

The Rockies are 34-30 in home games. Colorado ranks fifth in the league in hitting with a .269 batting average, Charlie Blackmon leads the team with an average of .322.

The Red Sox are 37-28 in road games. Boston has a team on-base percentage of .343, good for second in the American League. Xander Bogaerts leads the club with a mark of .387. The Red Sox won the last meeting 10-6. Rick Porcello earned his 12th victory and Bogaerts went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI for Boston. Rico Garcia registered his first loss for Colorado.

TOP PERFORMERS: Blackmon leads the Rockies with 69 extra base hits and is batting .322. Nolan Arenado is 15-for-38 with two doubles, six home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 77 extra base hits and has 101 RBIs. J.D. Martinez is 14-for-37 with two doubles, four home runs and 15 RBIs over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 3-7, .264 batting average, 5.51 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Red Sox: 7-3, .291 batting average, 3.20 ERA, outscored opponents by 29 runs

Rockies Injuries: Scott Oberg: (arm), German Marquez: (arm), Jon Gray: (foot), Kyle Freeland: (groin), Chad Bettis: (hip), Tyler Anderson: (knee), Raimel Tapia: (hand), David Dahl: (ankle), Brendan Rodgers: (shoulder).

Red Sox Injuries: Steven Wright: (toe), Chris Sale: (elbow), David Price: (wrist), Heath Hembree: (elbow), Andrew Benintendi: (side), Dustin Pedroia: (knee), Steve Pearce: (back), Michael Chavis: (shoulder).

