Tallibert, a renowned French architect, created hundreds of other buildings, including the Parc des Princes stadium and Deauville swimming pool in France and the Khalifa Stadium in Qatar.

But in Canada, he’s best known for the stadium that was the centerpiece of the nation’s first Olympics and later the home of the Montreal Expos. It remains a defining feature of Montreal’s skyline. But it has been lambasted for ongoing maintenance issues and a billion-dollar price tag that took the city 30 years to pay off.

