Diamondbacks: 1B Asdrúbal Cabrera had to be helped off the field with a strained right hamstring in the sixth inning after he stole second base. Lovullo said missing Cabrera for any length of time would be difficult. “There are certain guys who are tone-setters,” the manager explained. “He does so many good things on the field. He’s swinging a very productive bat.” ... Taylor Widener (groin) tossed 3 1/3 innings in a simulated game. Next, the 26-year-old right-hander will throw a bullpen Saturday, then have at least one rehab outing after that. He was placed on the injured list April 28. ... Ketel Marte (right hamstring) took some simulated at-bats and felt good. He is going to play four innings in center field in a simulated game Friday at Salt River Fields. He has been out since April 8.