The Rays are 13-6 on their home turf. Tampa Bay’s team on-base percentage of .334 leads the American League. Yandy Diaz leads the lineup with an OBP of .423.
The Marlins are 11-8 on the road. The Miami pitching staff has a combined team ERA of 4.18, Pablo Lopez paces the staff with a mark of 3.05.
TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Lowe leads the Rays with 10 home runs and is slugging .561.
Brian Anderson leads the Marlins with 11 extra base hits and is slugging .417.
INJURIES: Rays: Ryan Yarbrough: (groin), Chaz Roe: (elbow), Cody Reed: (finger), Colin Poche: (elbow), Andrew Kittredge: (elbow), Oliver Drake: (right biceps), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Jose Alvarado: (shoulder), Yandy Diaz: (hamstring), Mike Zunino: (oblique).
Marlins: Pat Venditte: (right oblique), Stephen Tarpley: (right oblique), Drew Steckenrider: (elbow), Mike Morin: (elbow), Brian Moran: (knee), Elieser Hernandez: (right lat), Magneuris Sierra: (right hamstring), Harold Ramirez: (hamstring), Logan Forsythe: (oblique), Garrett Cooper: (quad), Francisco Cervelli: (concussion).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.