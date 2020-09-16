The Marlins are 7-12 on their home turf. Miami has a team on-base percentage of .320, led by Brian Anderson with a mark of .371.
The Red Sox have gone 10-14 away from home. Boston ranks sixth in the MLB in hitting with a .263 batting average, Alex Verdugo leads the team with an average of .308.
TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Dickerson leads the Marlins with six home runs and is batting .250.
Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 24 extra base hits and is slugging .533.
INJURIES: Marlins: Pat Venditte: (right oblique), Stephen Tarpley: (right oblique), Drew Steckenrider: (elbow), Mike Morin: (elbow), Brian Moran: (knee), Brandon Leibrandt: (left elbow), Elieser Hernandez: (right lat), Magneuris Sierra: (right hamstring), Harold Ramirez: (left hamstring), Logan Forsythe: (oblique), Isan Diaz: (groin), Jon Berti: (finger), Francisco Cervelli: (concussion).
Red Sox: Andrew Triggs: (nerve irritation), Josh Taylor: (shoulder), Chris Sale: (elbow), Eduardo Rodriguez: (heart), Darwinzon Hernandez: (sc joint), Kyle Hart: (hip), Zack Godley: (elbow), Austin Brice: (right lat), Colten Brewer: (finger), Andrew Benintendi: (rib), Dustin Pedroia: (knee).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
