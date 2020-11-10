Alderson fired general manager Brodie Van Wagenen and his top aides Friday.
Cohen said Monday that he hoped to reinstate Old Timers’ Day, which was dropped more than a decade ago.
A billionaire who runs the hedge fund Point72 Asset Management, Cohen said a baseball team is different from a financial firm.
“I’m not trying to make money here,” Cohen said. “It’s about building something great.”
___
