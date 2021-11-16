NOTES: Boone said the Yankees are “getting close” to filling out their staff with a new hitting coach and first base coach, among other slots. ... OF Aaron Hicks, who had season-ending wrist surgery in May, is “in position” to play winter ball, Boone said. Boone said no final decision has been made on whether Hicks will play this winter. ... RHP Jameson Taillon, who had surgery on his right ankle in October, appears to be on track to be able to pitch by early April, Boone said.