Twins: 3B Josh Donaldson (hamstring) was out of the lineup on Wednesday, but manager Rocco Baldelli said he was feeling good after being the DH in Tuesday’s game. Donaldson was available off the bench and is set to play in the field on Friday. ... Baldelli said he’s gotten good reports on rehabbing RHPs Randy Dobnak (right middle finger strain) and Luke Farrell (right oblique strain) after they threw bullpen sessions. They are scheduled to throw again on Friday.