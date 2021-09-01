White Sox: SS Tim Anderson was placed on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Aug. 29, because of left hamstring tightness. “I’d be careful guaranteeing he’ll be back in 10 days,” manager Tony La Russa said. “I know that’s the expectation because he’s improved since Day 1 and he’s getting better. If you look forward and he keeps improving and he gets a chance to work out before the 10 days are up, there’s no guarantee.” … RHP Lucas Giolito (left hamstring tightness) will miss his next start Tuesday at Oakland. Giolito is tentatively scheduled to throw a bullpen session Friday that could determine whether he will return against the Red Sox on Sept. 10-12. “It’s something you pay attention to, but it’s optimistic we’ll get him back sooner rather than later,” La Russa said. … OF Billy Hamilton returned from his rehab assignment at Charlotte and was activated from the IL.