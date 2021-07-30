Kelenic pulled a 2-1 cutter deep to right field in the third inning off Kolby Allard (2-9) after Luis Torrens doubled to the left-center gap and Abraham Toro beat out an infield hit. It was the first homer for the highly touted 22-year-old Kelenic since getting recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on July 16 — he had hit .096 in his first 23 big league games. He was the centerpiece in the December 2018 trade that sent Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz from Seattle to the New York Mets.