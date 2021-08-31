Indians: RHP Aaron Civale is scheduled for his third rehab start Wednesday for Double-A Akron. He has yet to allow an earned run in 6 1/3 innings in his first two starts. ... C Roberto Perez began a rehab assignment in Akron. He has been on the injured list since Aug. 4 with right shoulder inflammation. ... Selected the contract of C Gianpaul Gonzalez from High-A Lake County and placed C Wilson Ramos on the 10-day injured list. Gonzalez has only played 166 minor league games over seven seasons but will make his major league debut in his first appearance with the Indians.