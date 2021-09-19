Giants: RHP Johnny Cueto (flexor strain) tested his arm by playing catch on flat ground for 15 minutes at distances up to 100 feet. Asked whether he’ll pitch again this season, Cueto smiled and delivered a thumbs-up gesture. Before Cueto threw, manager Gabe Kapler said that the veteran’s next move could be an outing at the Sacramento alternate training site. Cueto last pitched for the Giants on Aug. 31.