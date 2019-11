Rosenbaum was hired by Houston in 2015 as international baseball operations coordinator and served as international scouting manager for the past two years.

Rosenbaum worked in Houston with Elias, who was an assistant general manager.

Former NASA engineer Sig Megdal became Baltimore assistant GM for analytics last offseason after working for Houston since 2012.

Hired by Baltimore as general manager last year after the Orioles finished with a 47-115 record, Elias fired more than two dozen members of the front office in August and September as the team headed toward another 100-loss season.

“It’s tough stuff, but we’re trying to reposition our organization for the future to compete in our division and in this game,” Elias said in September.

