St. Louis Cardinals (7-8) vs. Washington Nationals (5-8)

Washington; Monday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jack Flaherty (2-0, 4.11 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 16 strikeouts) Nationals: Joe Ross (1-0, .00 ERA, .82 WHIP, 9 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nationals +101, Cardinals -117; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals square off against the Washington Nationals on Monday.

The Nationals went 15-18 on their home field in 2020. Washington hit 66 total home runs and averaged 8.6 hits per game last season.

The Cardinals finished 16-15 in road games in 2020. St. Louis hit .234 as a team last year and hit 51 total home runs.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. Washington leads the season series 2-1.

INJURIES: Nationals: Wander Suero: (oblique), Stephen Strasburg: (right shoulder), Will Harris: (hand), Luis Avilan: (elbow).

Cardinals: Miles Mikolas: (right shoulder), Dakota Hudson: (right elbow), Tyler O’Neill: (right groin), Harrison Bader: (right forearm).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© 2021 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.