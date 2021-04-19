The Nationals went 15-18 on their home field in 2020. Washington hit 66 total home runs and averaged 8.6 hits per game last season.
The Cardinals finished 16-15 in road games in 2020. St. Louis hit .234 as a team last year and hit 51 total home runs.
The teams meet for the fourth time this season. Washington leads the season series 2-1.
INJURIES: Nationals: Wander Suero: (oblique), Stephen Strasburg: (right shoulder), Will Harris: (hand), Luis Avilan: (elbow).
Cardinals: Miles Mikolas: (right shoulder), Dakota Hudson: (right elbow), Tyler O’Neill: (right groin), Harrison Bader: (right forearm).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
© 2021 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.