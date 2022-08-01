Royals acquire LHP Anthony Misiewicz from Seattle for cash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals acquired left-hander Anthony Misiewicz from the Seattle Mariners for cash considerations Monday.
Misiewicz made his big league debut in 2020 and led Seattle in appearances in each of his first two seasons, including a career-best 66 last season, when his 19 holds ranked eighth in the American League.
Misiewicz was teammates in Seattle with Wyatt Mills, whom the Royals acquired from the Mariners on June 27.
