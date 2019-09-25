Atlanta Braves (96-62, first in the NL East) vs. Kansas City Royals (58-100, fourth in the NL Central)

Kansas City, Kansas; Wednesday, 8:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Josh Tomlin (2-1, 3.82 ERA) Royals: Mike Montgomery (3-9, 5.00 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas City will sweep the series over Atlanta with a win.

The Royals are 30-47 on their home turf. The Kansas City pitching staff averages 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, Jakob Junis leads them with a mark of 8.4.

The Braves are 46-31 on the road. Atlanta has slugged .453, good for third in in the MLB. Freddie Freeman leads the club with a .552 slugging percentage, including 73 extra-base hits and 38 home runs. The Royals won the last meeting 9-6. Danny Duffy notched his seventh victory and Bubba Starling went 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs for Kansas City. Julio Teheran took his 11th loss for Atlanta.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jorge Soler leads the Royals with 79 extra base hits and is batting .260. Ryan O’Hearn is 4-for-17 with two doubles, a home run and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Kansas City.

Ozzie Albies leads the Braves with 75 extra base hits and is batting .299. Francisco Cervelli is 2-for-7 with two home runs and three RBIs over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 3-7, .277 batting average, 6.06 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Braves: 5-5, .242 batting average, 3.38 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Royals Injuries: Trevor Oaks: (hip), Jakob Junis: (undisclosed), Adalberto Mondesi: (shoulder), Kelvin Gutierrez: (toe), Salvador Perez: (elbow), Nick Dini: (shoulder).

Braves Injuries: Jacob Webb: (elbow), A.J. Minter: (shoulder), Ender Inciarte: (hamstring), Charlie Culberson: (face), Ronald Acuna Jr.: (hip), Johan Camargo: (shin), Alex Jackson: (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.