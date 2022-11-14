Royals hire Rays' Hoover as bench coach for Quatraro

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Royals hired Tampa Bay Rays field coordinator Paul Hoover to serve as the bench coach for Matt Quatraro on Monday, giving the new Kansas City manager a familiar sounding board on his initial staff.
Hoover, who played parts of seven big league seasons as a catcher, was responsible for working with the Tampa Bay defense and catchers. He also provided input for Cash and Quatraro when it came to making in-game decisions.
The 46-year-old Hoover began his coaching career in 2012 as the manager of the Gulf Coast League Rays. He also spent six seasons as minor league catching coordinator for the organization.
