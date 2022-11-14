Royals hire Rays' Hoover as bench coach for Quatraro

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Royals hired Tampa Bay Rays field coordinator Paul Hoover to serve as the bench coach for Matt Quatraro on Monday, giving the new Kansas City manager a familiar sounding board on his initial staff.

Hoover and Quatraro have known each other for more than 20 years, dating to their days as teammates with Triple-A Durham in the early 2000s. They spent the past four years together on the staff of Rays manager Kevin Cash, helping the club make the postseason each season and reach the World Series in 2020.