BOTTOM LINE: Kansas City heads into the matchup fresh off a dominant performance by Brady Singer. Singer went eight innings, surrendering zero runs on one hit with eight strikeouts against Cleveland.
The Royals are 7-13 on their home turf. Kansas City hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .304 this season, led by Hunter Dozier with a mark of .355.
The Pirates are 5-13 on the road. Pittsburgh has hit 35 home runs this season, last in the National League. Colin Moran leads them with seven, averaging one every 16.1 at-bats.
TOP PERFORMERS: Maikel Franco leads the Royals with 22 extra base hits and is batting .271.
Adam Frazier leads the Pirates with 35 hits and is batting .236.
INJURIES: Royals: Glenn Sparkman: (right forearm), Mike Montgomery: (lat strain), Ian Kennedy: (calf), Foster Griffin: (forearm), Jorge Soler: (oblique), Franchy Cordero: (right wrist), Kelvin Gutierrez: (elbow), Salvador Perez: (eye).
Pirates: Jameson Taillon: (elbow), Mitch Keller: (left side), Keone Kela: (forearm), Clay Holmes: (right forearm), Michael Feliz: (right forearm), Nick Burdi: (right elbow), Chris Archer: (neck), Kevin Kramer: (hip), Anthony Alford: (elbow), Phillip Evans: (broken jaw/concussion), Luke Maile: (finger).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
