BOTTOM LINE: Kansas City enters the matchup as losers of their last three games.
The Royals are 10-13 on their home turf. Kansas City is slugging .396 as a unit. Whit Merrifield leads the club with a .461 slugging percentage, including 20 extra-base hits and nine home runs.
The Cardinals have gone 15-13 away from home. The St. Louis pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.94. Adam Wainwright leads the team with a 2.87 earned run average.
TOP PERFORMERS: Maikel Franco leads the Royals with 22 extra base hits and is batting .270.
Tyler O’Neill leads the Cardinals with seven home runs home runs and is slugging .382.
INJURIES: Royals: Glenn Sparkman: (right forearm), Mike Montgomery: (lat strain), Ian Kennedy: (calf), Matt Harvey: (right lat), Foster Griffin: (forearm), Jorge Soler: (oblique), Franchy Cordero: (right wrist).
Cardinals: Ricardo Sanchez: (elbow), Miles Mikolas: (forearm), Dakota Hudson: (forearm), Giovanny Gallegos: (groin), John Brebbia: (elbow), Dexter Fowler: (stomach), Austin Dean: (right elbow).
