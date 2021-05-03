Down by two runs in the bottom of the 11th, the Milwaukee Brewers faced a tough task against the Dodgers on Saturday night, even with the help of the automatic runner to start the frame. But two walks loaded the bases, and after a sacrifice fly and a strikeout, Avisaíl García singled home the tying run. Then Travis Shaw won it 6-5 with a single of his own. Los Angeles had a 95.1% chance to win in the top of the 11th, according to Baseball Savant.