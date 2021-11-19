Melendez, who led all minor leaguers with 41 homers last season, and Pratto are considered important pieces of the future for the rebuilding Royals. Pratto was an All-Star at the Double-A level and finished third among minor leaguers with 98 RBIs.
The 24-year-old Bowlan was a second-round pick in the 2018 first-year player draft and spent part of the year at Double-A Northwest Arkansas. Snider split time between Northwest Arkansas and Triple-A Omaha and Webb in the low minors.
Zimmer was the fifth overall pick in the 2012 first-year player draft. He pitched well during last year’s pandemic-shortened season, but Zimmer was just 4-1 with a 4.83 ERA during 52 appearances during a disappointing 2021 season.
