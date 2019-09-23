Yost got the Kansas City job in 2010. He is the all-time winningest manager in franchise history with 744 victories and the first manager to lead the team to consecutive World Series appearances.

The 65-year-old Yost noted the development of young players and the presence of returning veterans. He says he hopes the “worst is behind us in this rebuilding phase of our organization.”

