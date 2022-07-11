Royals' Merrifield ends streak of playing 553 straight games

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Royals infielder Whit Merrifield’s streak of playing in a franchise-record 553 straight games ended Monday when he missed the opener of a doubleheader against Detroit because of a toe injury.
Merrifield exited Sunday’s game with right toe discomfort. He was fitted with a walking boot and is expected to be placed on the injured list due to a bone bruise and ligament swelling.
“I’ve been lucky … in some instances, but I’ve put myself in a good position to play every day mentality-wise. I showed up to play no matter the circumstance. It’s been a long run and I’m proud of it,” he said.
The 33-year-old Merrifield is hitting .240 with 36 RBIs this season. The two-time All-Star led the AL with 42 doubles and 40 stolen bases last year.
Cal Ripken Jr. holds the all-time record of playing 2,632 straight games.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports