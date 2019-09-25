Royals trainer Nick Kenney said Wednesday that the recovery time is usually about six months.
The 24-year-old Mondesi, who is not eligible for arbitration until 2021, is considered one of the cornerstones of the Royals’ youth movement. He’s just the seventh player in club history with at least 40 steals and 10 triples, and the first since Carlos Beltran during the 2003 season.
