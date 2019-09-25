KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi will have surgery to repair the left shoulder he injured over the weekend, though the club hopes its budding star will be ready by opening day next season.

Mondesi hit .263 with nine homers and 62 RBIs to go with 20 doubles, 10 triples and 43 stolen bases. But he was limited to just 102 games after sustaining a subluxation to his shoulder in July, then hurting it again in Sunday’s loss to the Minnesota Twins.