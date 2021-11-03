Rene Francisco was promoted to senior vice president in charge of major league and international operations; Scott Sharp was promoted to senior vice president and assistant GM; Jin Wong became vice president and assistant GM in charge of baseball administration; Daniel Mack moved to vice president and assistant GM in charge of research and development; and Jeff Davenport was promoted to vice president of major league team operations.
The Royals finished 74-88 and fourth in the AL Central, though it was their third straight year with an improved record.
