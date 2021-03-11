The Royals also assigned several players to their minor league camp. Among them were right-hander Jonathan Bowlan, their second-round pick in the 2018 draft; Alec Marsh, their second-round pick in the 2019 draft; and right-hander Asa Lacy, the fourth overall pick in last year’s draft and considered one of the top prospects in the Kansas City system.
The moves leave the Royals with 46 players in big league camp, including 14 non-roster invitees.
___
More AP MLB coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.