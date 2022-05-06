Royals-Orioles rained out, doubleheader set for Sunday

BALTIMORE — Friday night’s game between the Kansas City Royals and Baltimore Orioles was postponed because of rainy weather.
Jordan Lyles (2-2) was supposed to start Friday night against Carlos Hernandez (0-1) of the Royals. That is now the matchup for Saturday.
Also Friday, the Orioles activated left-hander Logan Allen, who they’d claimed off waivers from Cleveland. Baltimore also announced that infielder Kelvin Gutiérrez cleared waivers and was assigned to Triple-A Norfolk. The Orioles optioned right-hander Travis Lakins to Norfolk after Thursday’s game.
