Veteran reliever Greg Holland, who helped pitch the Royals to a pair of World Series appearances, made the club along with outfielder Erick Mejia, right-hander Tyler Zuber and catcher Oscar Hernandez.
Adams and Rosario join an injured list that includes right-handers Jakob Junis and Brad Keller, infielder Ryan O’Hearn, outfielder Hunter Dozier, catcher Cam Gallagher and infielder Kelvin Gutierrez. Junis, Keller and O’Hearn tested positive for COVID-19 but have been cleared to return, while Dozier and Gallagher are still out after positive tests.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.