Singer finished the inning and got a huge ovation from his teammates when he got back to the dugout.
Before giving up the hit, the closest Cleveland had come to a hit was when Tyler Naquin flied out to the warning track in right in the fifth and César Hernández lined out for the final out in the sixth.
Singer has struck out eight and walked two.
The Royals haven’t had a no-hitter pitched for them since Bret Saberhagen in 1991 and have only four in team history.
There have only been 23 no-hitters by rookies since 1901, the last by San Francisco’s Chris Heston in 2015.
