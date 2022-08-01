Royals send 3B Rivera to Diamondbacks for RHP Weaver

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Royals traded third baseman Emmanuel Rivera to the Arizona Diamondbacks for right-hander Luke Weaver in the second minor move made by Kansas City on Monday to add organizational pitching depth.

The 26-year-old Rivera was hitting .237 with six homers and 22 RBIs in 63 games for the Royals this season. But he was mostly used as a backup in Kansas City, and his trade could mean a move back to third base for elite youngster Bobby Witt Jr. and more time in the lineup at shortstop for rookie Maikel Garcia.