Royals send No. 35 pick to Braves for trio of prospects

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals traded their competitive balance pick in the upcoming amateur draft to the Atlanta Braves on Monday for a trio of minor league players, including former second-round pick Drew Waters.

Unlike regular draft picks, competitive balance selections can be traded provided they are not dealt for cash. The one sent to the Braves is No. 35 overall, which means it comes between Sunday’s first round and the second round. It has a slot value of $2,202,100, increasing the Braves’ signing bonus pool to $10,224,300.