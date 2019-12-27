The signing means the Royals can use Hunter Dozier, their primary third baseman last season, at a variety of positions. Dozier also plays first base and in the outfield, and the Royals wanted to be able to keep his bat in the lineup after the young power hitter batted .279 with 26 homers and 84 RBIs in a breakthrough season.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.