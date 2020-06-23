The Royals continued the draft by taking Baylor shortstop Nick Loftin in the competitive balance round; high school right-hander Ben Hernandez in the second; Alabama outfielder Tyler Gentry in the third; Oregon State left-hander Christian Chamberlain in the fourth; and Eastern Illinois right-hander Will Klein in the fifth and final round.
The shortened draft allowed the Royals to scoop up seven other prospects, including Washington State left-hander A.J. Block; Georgia outfielder Tucker Bradley; Arkansas-Little Rock catcher Kale Emshoff; LSU catcher Saul Garza; Texas Tech right-hander John McMillon; Michigan infielder Matt Schmidt; and Tennessee right-hander Chase Wallace.
