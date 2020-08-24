Ryan Lefebvre will remain the primary play-by-play announcer with Steve Physioc also handling duties; the two of them often share time doing local radio broadcasts. Former big leaguer Rex Hudler will continue as the color analyst while Jeff Goldberg and longtime Royals reliever Jeff Montgomery will continue to handle pre- and postgame shows.
